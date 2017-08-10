YNP’s 3rd Busiest On Record

The park hosted 962,404 visits in July 2017. This was the third busiest July on record, down 3.4 percent from July 2016, which saw 995,917 visits. The second busiest July was in 2015 and saw 980,702 visits.

So far in 2017, the park has hosted 2,316,459 visits, down 4.59 percent from the same period in 2016 (which was the highest on record). The table below shows the trend over the last five years. Year-to-date visitation in 2017 is 20 percent higher than five years ago in 2012.

YTD Recreational Visits (through July)

2017: 2,316,459

2016: 2,427,988

2015: 2,279,557

2014: 2,279,557

2013: 1,828,862

2012: 1,930,233

The continued high level of visitation at Yellowstone underscores how important it is for visitors to plan your trip to the park. Visitors should anticipate delays at popular attractions, plan ahead, and check road conditions on the park’s website.

Detailed park visitation information and additional information on how these statistics are calculated is available online.