Temporary Closure At Dry Creek Road

Scheduled for Bridge Replacement

The Bridger-Teton National Forest will temporarily close the Dry Creek road (Forest Service Road 10079) at mile 2 on September 4 through 7, 2017 for bridge replacement on the Greys River Ranger District.

In 2015, a bridge inspection concluded that the 4th and 5th bridges on the Dry Creek Road had decayed and the Regional Bridge Engineer declared them unsafe for full size motor vehicle traffic. During the inspection, significant rot and decay was discovered in the timber decks, prompting a closure. Bridges #4 and #5 were constructed in 1953. The Greys River Ranger District, in partnership with Lincoln County, will replace these bridges providing access back into the area, as well as reducing the risk of future road failures.

The Dry Creek Canyon road is narrow and is primarily used by Off-Road vehicles (ORVs). The deteriorating condition of these bridges has limited the ability for road maintenance. The Bridger-Teton thanks the public in advance for the patience and cooperation necessary during this construction period.

Please contact District Ranger, Justin Laycock, with further questions at jlaycock@fs.fed.us or 307-886- 5300.