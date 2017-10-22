McLaurin To Exit Town Hall

Jackson Town Manager, Bob McLaurin, announced today that he plans to leave the employment of the Town next July when his employment agreement expires. He has been serving as Jackson’s Town Manager since 2003. McLaurin said that he wanted to make the announcement now to provide time for the Town Council to fill the position and provide for an orderly transition to a new manager.

McLaurin grew up in North Carolina and relocated to Wyoming in 1979. After earning his

master’s degree from the University of Wyoming, McLaurin worked as a planner for the City of

Laramie. In 1985, he began his career with the Town of Jackson when he was named as the

Town Planner. In 1991, McLaurin accepted the position of Town Manager after previously

serving as the Town Planner and Assistant Town Manager. In 1993, McLaurin was appointed

to be the Vail Town Manager. After ten years of managing the Town of Vail, Bob and his

family returned to Jackson in 2003 when he was appointed to the position of Town Manager

for Jackson.

During his time with the Town of Jackson, McLaurin has focused on numerous initiatives that

have had positive impacts on the quality of life in the town and helped Jackson maintain its

status as great mountain town. These include the Karn’s Meadow and May Park acquisitions,

the Town’s Energy Sustainability Efforts including the creation of Energy Conservation Works,

the establishment of START commuter routes, the construction of the Recreation Center, Mike

Yokel Jr. Park, the START Bus facility, the Snow King Center and the Teton Boulder Park. His

efforts in affordable housing have included partnerships with the Jackson Hole Community

Housing Trust and the Teton County Housing Authority in which he led the process that

created the 810 West Project. He also established the Town of Jackson employee housing

program.

In 2014 McLaurin was asked to serve as the Interim Teton County Administrator by the County

Commissioners. He held this position concurrently with his position as Town Manager and

assisted the Commissioners in their search for a new County Administrator.

McLaurin expressed appreciation for the leadership from the many mayors and council

members for whom he has worked during his tenure. “I have been blessed throughout my

time in Jackson with effective leadership at the elected official level. Even when they disagreed

on policy, they were respectful of one another and able to work effectively together.”

McLaurin says it has been the “privilege of my life” to work for the Town of Jackson. One of his

proudest accomplishments has been working to build an effective municipal organization

focused on developing leaders throughout the organization. “Our community is well served by

a dedicated staff who are committed to serving our community,” he said.

McLaurin said he looks forward to completing the West Broadway Landslide project, the Spring

Gulch Lift station project, the downtown parking study and the Town’s 2018-19 budget before

leaving. He also looks forward to working with the Wyoming Municipal League during the

upcoming legislative session.

The Town Council will be meeting in the near future to determine the selection process for

McLaurin’s successor.