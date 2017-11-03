Bighorn Sheep Are Alliance Speaker Topic

Alliance Speaker Series: “Life on the edge: history, status, and conservation concerns of Teton Range bighorn sheep”

The Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance is excited to host Aly Courtemanch and Sarah Dewey for our next Speaker Series presentation: “Life on the edge: history, status, and conservation concerns of Teton Range bighorn sheep” on Tuesday, November 7, at 6:00 p.m. at the Teton County Library. Aly is a wildlife biologist with the Wyoming Department of Game & Fish, and Sarah is a wildlife biologist with Grand Teton National Park.

The Teton Range is home to a small population of bighorn sheep whose conservation status is of concern due to a declining population, isolation from neighboring herds, low genetic diversity, and loss of historical winter ranges. This presentation will explore the history, current status, and concerns surrounding the future of the herd. Aly and Sarah will highlight the conservation measures taken to shore up the herd’s future and the challenges the herd still faces for long-term persistence.

The speakers will also discuss the findings of recent research on the impacts of backcountry skiing on the herd and the importance of our Don’t Poach the Powder campaign.

Don’t Poach the Powder informs backcountry recreationists of seasonal winter closure areas so we can avoid disturbing wildlife. Deep snow, extreme conditions, and cold temperatures combined with scarce food supplies and the dire need to conserve energy make it difficult for wildlife, especially large ungulates, to survive the long, cold, harsh winters we experience in Jackson Hole. When we disturb and disrupt wildlife during this trying time, it forces wildlife to expend precious energy, which can lead to stress and even death.

As a community that values and cares about wildlife, we have a responsibility to know before we go which backcountry areas serve as critical winter habitat and migration corridors for wildlife and are closed seasonally to protect wildlife. Get free maps and information on closures at jhalliance.org/dontpoach

The Alliance Speaker Series brings experts to Jackson Hole to talk about issues like wildlife management, conservation, land use planning, and housing. Businesses, individuals, or organizations interested in sponsoring the event can contact Carter Cox at carter@jhalliance.org

Don’t Poach the Powder is sponsored by Jackson Hole EcoTours Adventures, The U.S. Forest Service, and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.

photo: Scott Anderson