Chamber Breakfast On Paid Parking

The community is invited to attend Business Over Breakfast hosted by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and featuring Mayor Pete Muldoon and Town Administrator Bob McLaurin on Thursday, December 7 from 7:30-9:00am at the Wort Hotel.

This November, the Chamber hosted two meetings on downtown Managed Parking to gather feedback from members. Representatives from the Town of Jackson – Mayor Pete Muldoon and Town Administrator Bob McLaurin – will share information, address key questions and listen to concerns. As an advocate for its members, the Chamber values opportunities to meet directly with the business owners and managers who may be affected by current issues and to provide direct contact with community influencers.

Along with the featured program, there is time for networking and announcements. Breakfast costs $16 for Chamber members and $25 for the general public. RSVP by 2:00pm on Wednesday, November 1 to events@jacksonholechamber.com or 307.733.3316. Learn more!