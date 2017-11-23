Chamber to Light Square

This favorite holiday event features a visit from Santa Claus, holiday music and Christmas carols, cookies, and hot chocolate.

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the annual Town Square Lighting Ceremony on Friday, November 24 from 5:00-7:00pm on Jackson’s Town Square.

This favorite holiday event features a visit from Santa Claus, holiday music and Christmas carols, cookies, and hot chocolate. Thousands of LED bulbs will be wrapped around the famous elk antler arches and strung around the stately trees. The lighting of the Town Square is a breathtaking moment as the bulbs sparkle to life.

The traditional schedule of events features the official lighting at 5:30pm. Santa will arrive shortly after, with help from the Jackson Hole Fire Department. He will stay no later than 7:00pm.

Thank you to our sponsors and community supporters, including the Town of Jackson, Boy Scout Troop 268, Jackson Hole Community Band, Jackson Hole Chorale, Albertson’s, Cowboy Coffee, High Country Linens, McDonald’s, and Wells Fargo.