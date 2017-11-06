Top Stories November 6, 2017

Child Care Director Sentenced For Embezzlement In Yellowstone

Special Agents of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) were alerted in January 2017 to possible embezzlement of funds from a child care center in Yellowstone National Park.

Following an investigation, Danielle Miles admitted to ISB Special Agents that she made unauthorized personal purchases using center funds. Miles is a former director of Little People’s Learning Center, a private daycare located in Mammoth Hot Springs.

At a recent sentencing hearing in federal court, Miles was ordered to pay $570 in restitution as well as a $1,000 fine. She was also sentenced to serve 14 days incarceration.

 

