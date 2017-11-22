Child Porn Circulated Around The World

Alleged pornographic material depicting a child that was purportedly found on a local man’s computer had been circulating around the world and a detailed international forensic investigation put its creator behind bars for 70 years.

According to information from the United States Attorney and the information presented in court, the FBI says that in 2006, Australian authorities informed the Bureau’s Innocent Images Unit about an international investigation into the activities of a group of child pornography traders who used sophisticated security measures to hide their identities. The FBI began investigating this group and recovered particularly graphic and disturbing photos and videos of a man engaged in sexual activity with a young girl that were being traded among the group. Those images of this child being sexually assaulted appeared to grow gradually more violent.

The FBI worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Maine State Police, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, to identify the child, who had been named “Tara”.

Identifying the child or perpetrator was made difficult for investigators because the face of the perpetrator was often blurred using computer graphics. He also sometimes wore a mask and also had the child wear a mask at times. But analyzing items shown in the background of some of the photos and videos, like bedding, a painting, and two car interiors, law enforcement was able to identify the subjects in the “Tara” series of materials.

The perpetrator was identified as James Bartholomew Huskey of Lafayette, Georgia and he was sentenced in 2009 to serve 70 years in prison on charges of producing, distributing, and receiving child pornography.

Now, images that could be a part of that series of pictures have turned up on a laptop computer in Teton County.

William Resor was charged last Friday of two counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of distributing it; charges that could each carry a sentence of more than 10 years.

According to court records, a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent said that their department received tips that ‘child exploitation material’ described as photos of a nude prepubescent girl had been uploaded to an internet based chatroom site called Chatstep. While Chatstep allows the creation of seemingly anonymous user accounts, it is able to log computer addresses and reports child pornography to authorities.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forward information to Wyoming authorities that indicated the uploading had occurred at an address on the Moose-Wilson Road and on May 9, investigators conducted a search of Resor’s home and were shown a computer by Resor that was said to contain thousands of images of girls under the age of 18.

Images detailed in the court record were identified by NCMEC as belonging to the “Tara Series” which investigators say depict a child between the ages of five and nine years who had images and videos produced of her by her father.

When Huskey was arrested in June 2008, he admitted he had abused “Tara” and had sent the images of the abuse out over the Internet. The child was also interviewed and confirmed that Huskey had sexually assaulted her for years, and had filmed the assaults. The child also confirmed Huskey had violently sexually assaulted her on the very day of his arrest. A full forensic review of Huskey’s computer revealed many hundreds of images of child pornography, including many graphic photos and videos of the young girl he had been abusing for years. During the search of Huskey’s house, agents found many of the items that were depicted in the images being traded around the world, and they found the camera Huskey used to record the child’s abuse.

Resor waived a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and remains free on a 50000-dollar cash bond.