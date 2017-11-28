Forest Maps To Cost More

October 24, 2017 – For the first time in nearly a decade, increasing costs of production, printing, and distribution are driving the need for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service to increase the price of its maps. Prices of USFS paper and plastic coated maps will increase to $14 on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

The Forest Service continually updates its maps and looks for ways to enhance maps. The Forest Service expects to shorten the revision cycle as cartographers continue to apply new digital technology to the map revision process.

The Forest Service is also working to increase the availability of digital maps. Digital maps for mobile applications can be downloaded here: http://www.avenza.com/pdf-maps/store. Digital maps cost $4.99 per side.

Maps are available for purchase from any of the Bridger-Teton National Forest District Offices which include the Kemmerer, Big Piney, Jackson, Pinedale, Greys River (Afton), and Blackrock Ranger Stations in Western Wyoming.

There are three ways to order maps from the National Forest Map Store (NFMS):

Online: www.NationalForestStore.com By phone: (406) 329-3024 By US Mail:

USDA Forest Service

National Forest Store

P.O. Box 7669

Missoula, MT 59807

In an effort to help offset the pricing increase for volume sales, starting Jan. 1, 2018 discount pricing will be made available on sales of 10 or more of maps of the same title. Discounted maps are only available when purchased through the NFMS.

The U.S. Forest Service is dedicated in researching, producing and distributing informative, accurate maps that can help improve the experience on America’s national forests and grasslands. Additional online resources that may help users enjoy the great outdoors:

– Interactive Visitor Map to help you find great places to go and explore

– Know Before You Go for tips that can help you enjoy the outdoors and be safe