Forest Selling Christmas Tree Permits

The Bridger-Teton National Forest is selling of Christmas tree permits from any of the Bridger-Teton National Forest District Offices which include the Kemmerer, Big Piney, Pinedale, Greys River (Afton), and Blackrock Ranger Stations.

Permits are also sold at the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Kemmerer and Pinedale Field Offices. Forest and BLM offices are open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. Christmas tree permits will also be available at the Interagency Visitor Center in Jackson, seven days a week, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

A permit is required to cut Christmas trees or fire wood on the Forest. Christmas trees up to 12-feet in height require a $10.00 permit. Tree permits for evergreens between 12 – 25-feet are $15.00 and any tree over 25-feet requires a $25.00 permit.

Firewood permits are still available on the Forest for personal use for a price of seven dollars per cord with a five cord minimum purchase. These fees are used for funding projects through the National Forest Foundation: funding the salaries of Timber & Forest Health Specialists, reducing residual slash build-up from firewood cutting, and maintaining popular firewood cutting roads. When gathering firewood, permits allow for the harvest of down or standing dead wood only. All wood gathered must be kept to a length of 8-feet or less.

Cutting or removal of forest products is prohibited in campgrounds, summer home sites, administrative sites (guard stations), ski areas, Cache Creek Canyon near Jackson, the Snake River Canyon, designated Wilderness or Wilderness Study Areas, and elk feed grounds.

The Bridger-Teton would like to remind everyone that you must have the permit in your possession at the time of cutting any Forest product. Additionally, everyone is asked to please follow the travel restrictions that are in place on the Forest. Motor Vehicle use maps are available online at www.fs.usda.gov/btnf/

For more information, visit the Forest Website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/btnf/passes-permits/forestproducts .

-UDSA-