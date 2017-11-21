Free Diabetes Screenings Offered on November 28

As part of Diabetes Awareness Month, St. John’s Medical Center will offer a free screening on Tuesday, November 28. Each screening is confidential and requires about 15 minutes. The screening will include checking each person’s weight, blood sugar levels, A1C, and blood pressure as well as providing basic nutrition information.

People at risk for type 2 diabetes are those who have more than one of the following conditions: are over the age of 45; have a family history of diabetes; are overweight; do not exercise regularly; have low HDL cholesterol, high triglycerides, or high blood pressure; and, in the case of women, had gestational diabetes.

Screenings are available from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at St. John’s Diabetes & Nutrition. Please call 307 733 7222 by Monday, November 27 to schedule an appointment.

Follow-up resources and educational materials are available at the screenings or online at tetonhospital.org/diabetes.