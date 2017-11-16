Game & Fish Give Lifetime Licenses To Kids

Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approves projects to support mule deer

Commission also received updates on moose research and elk hunting and streamlined regulations

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission held its November meeting this week in Lovell. The Commission also held an open house to encourage local residents to come and learn more about the Game and Fish. Many Wyoming businesses donated to give away 43 lifetime licenses, almost all went to Wyoming youth.

“The donations that made these gifts to kids who are interested in hunting and fishing were touching. We thank all of the generous businesses who are supporting the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts,” said Keith Culver, president of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission.

A significant topic of discussion at the meeting was the allocation of elk hunting licenses. The Commission directed the Department to go out to the public and seek feedback about how the licenses are allocated between residents and nonresidents. The number of nonresident licenses given out has not changed since 1989.

“The Commission took no action at this time, other than to ask the public to comment and give input on this system. We all value the elk hunting opportunity in this state and recognize that it is cherished by residents and is an economic driver,” said Culver. “We hope anyone interested will make comments and participate in public meetings.”

The Commission voted to approve nine projects to support mule deer. These are habitat and migration projects developed through the Statewide Mule Deer Initiative. This advances the initiative that has been ongoing for a decade. The projects slated for the coming year would benefit five herds of mule deer and improve thousands of acres.

The Commission also voted to streamline several regulations, including those dealing with fur dealers, tanneries and the regulation governing access to records. Biologists and other staff gave informational presentations on moose research, white-nose syndrome and Wyoming’s bats and the fishing reciprocity agreement at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Game and Fish will continue to examine its fishing reciprocity agreement with Utah and to consider if a similar agreement is needed with Montana for Bighorn Lake. Other topics included the public engagement and strategic planning process and the 2018 Wyoming Outdoor Expo.

The meeting followed public comment opportunities on the regulation changes. Learn more and watch the meeting here.