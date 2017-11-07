Game & Fish Talk Grizzly Management

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will begin conversations with the public to talk about grizzly bears and grizzly bear management. Game and Fish will be holding community meetings statewide starting Nov. 8 through December where all people with an interest in grizzly bears can talk with wildlife managers. In May of last year the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved a new version of its grizzly bear management plan. Now that the species has been delisted, management in Wyoming will be guided by this plan. These meetings will be an opportunity for those who are interested to weigh in on all components of grizzly bear management and ask questions.

The meeting schedule includes:

Date and Time Town Location Nov. 8, 6 p.m. Casper Game and Fish Casper Regional Office Nov. 8, 7 p.m. Laramie Game and Fish Laramie Regional Office Nov. 9, 6 p.m. Sheridan Game and Fish Sheridan Regional Office Nov. 15, 6 p.m. Jackson Virginian Lodge Nov. 16, 6 p.m. Pinedale Game and Fish Pinedale Regional Office Nov. 29, 6 p.m. Green River Game and Fish Green River Regional Office Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m. Cody Holiday Inn Dec. 4, 6 p.m. Lander The Inn at Lander

The meetings will be a chance for the public to learn more about all aspects of grizzly bear research, education and management in Wyoming and help shape grizzly bear conservation in the future. Game and Fish biologists will open each meeting with a brief informative presentation on grizzly bear recovery and conservation, an overview of the major components of the grizzly bear management plan and what Game and Fish hopes to gain from discussions with the public. Information about grizzly bear management and education efforts is available on the Game and Fish website.