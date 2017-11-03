Governor Mead Appoints Macey Moore of Douglas to UW Board of Trustees

Governor Matt Mead has appointed Macey Moore of Douglas to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees. Ms. Moore fills the unexpired term of Larry Gubbels, also of Douglas, who recently resigned. The term runs through February 28, 2019.

“I felt it was important to appoint another person from Converse County to fill Larry’s seat and I’m pleased Macey agreed to serve. She is a UW graduate, an accomplished entrepreneur and has strong ties to her community and Wyoming,” said Governor Mead. “Larry will be missed. I appreciate his service and wish him the best.”

Moore owns a real estate firm in Douglas and along with her husband owns a sheep and cattle ranch in Converse County. She serves on the Eastern Wyoming College Douglas Advisory Committee and numerous community boards and volunteer committees. She graduated from the University of Wyoming College of Business with a Finance degree.

“I am honored to have this opportunity and look forward to the challenges ahead,” said Moore. “The University of Wyoming has a growing role in the success of our kids, and that success is the future of our great State.”