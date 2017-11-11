Jackson Hole Airport Chamber Mixer on Thursday

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Hole Airport will host a Chamber Mixer on Thursday, November 16 from 5:00-7:00pm at the Jackson Hole Airport.

The Airport will highlight the winter Host Program and partnership with the Chamber and will also announce the 50th anniversary of the Jackson Hole Airport Board. The Mixer will feature catering from Jedidiah’s, live music, and a raffle with the grand prize being a children’s birthday party in the firehouse.

About Chamber Mixers: Chamber Mixers are informal networking opportunities that allow Chamber Members and community partners to meet, mingle, and learn about other businesses and organizations. For more information, call 307.733.3316.