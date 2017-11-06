Jackson Hole Chorale Presents Free Events this Season

TWO FREE Events this December 2017

Ceremony of Carols Concert and Messiah Sing-Along

The community is invited to two special FREE events – a concert and a sing-along – this December to be held at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, 201 S. Jackson St., Jackson, WY:

Ø Ceremony of Carols Concert on Sunday, December 3rd @ 4:00 p.m., is the FREE Jackson Hole Chorale’s Annual Christmas Concert, featuring a performance of Benjamin Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols” with harpist Nina Munger along with Robert Shaw’s “Many Moods of Christmas” with accompanist Arla Burbank. “In addition to our performance, there will be nativity sets and crèches from community members on display in the Parish Hall, courtesy of Our Common Ground, putting us all in the holiday spirit,” mentioned Juline Christofferson, JH Chorale Board President. “Please join us after the short performance to enjoy refreshments in the church lobby.”

Ø The Jackson Hole Chorale and the Jackson Hole Symphony Orchestra invite the community to bring friends and family to join in singing along at the first annual Messiah Sing-Along, Christmas portion, on Sunday, December 10th @ 4:00 p.m., or to simply attend to listen and enjoy this traditional masterpiece. This FREE event is the beginning of an annual event for Teton County, offering the only Messiah Sing-Along in Northwest Wyoming. “A limited number of Messiah song books will be available to borrow at the door, or attendees are encouraged to bring their own”, stated Ron Fabry, the Chorale’s Director.

Supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the Wyoming State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts, the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, the Center of Wonder Arts for All and the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole. For more information visit our website http://jacksonholechorale.org/.