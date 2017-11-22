Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Ranked #1 by Forbes Magazine,

Opening Early, this Friday, November 24th

For the seventh year running, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is ranked the #1 resort in North America by Forbes Magazine. “JHMR being named the #1 Resort for the seventh year in a row is a great honor for Jackson Hole as Forbes considers the entire resort experience from terrain and snowfall to lifts and ease of access,” stated JHMR President, Jerry Blann.



Mountain Operations staff have been hard at work preparing the mountain for an early opening, this Friday November 24th.

With 115 inches of total snow to date, JHMR is pleased to open a day early, this Friday, November 24th. For opening day limited terrain off the Teewinot, Après Vous ad Teton lifts will be open. More terrain will be added for Saturday with the Sweetwater and Bridger Gondolas, Casper and Marmot lifts, all opening for the season that day. In addition, as a special holiday offering, the Aerial Tram will open for sightseeing only from 10am until 2pm Friday and Saturday. “This is a terrific start to our season, and being able to open a day early with a quality product is a great way to celebrate the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. We hope all our passholders and guests come out to enjoy the snow and tremendous early season conditions,” Blann went on to note.

Please stay tuned to jacksonhole.com for more information on lift openings, lodging, events and more. To read more details on the opening weekend, click here.