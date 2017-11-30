Johnson Named Fire Branch Chief for NPS

Brian Johnson has been named Structural Fire Branch Chief for the National Park Service Division of Fire and Aviation Management. He succeeds Hal Spencer, who retired earlier this year.

As branch chief, Johnson will provide leadership and expertise in development and implementation of strategic efforts toward structural fire management for the National Park Service. Johnson will begin his new position effective December 10, 2017.

“I am humbled having been chosen to lead this program at this time. Our previous program manager did a great job establishing the program by developing policy, obtaining funding, and helping to staff Washington Office and regional positions. We will take what Hal left us and push this program into maturity always looking to how we protect our people, visitors and the incredible resources entrusted to us by the American people.” stated Johnson.

“Brian brings a rich set of experiences in structural fire program leadership and management, having worked within the Department of Defense and the National Park Service. I look forward to working collaboratively with Brian and others from across the NPS protecting the people and facilities in our care,” said Bill Kaage.

Since December 2008, Johnson has served as the prevention program manager for the Structural Fire Branch within the same division. Prior to coming to the National Park Service office at the National Interagency Fire Center, he served as fire chief for the Marine Corps Bases Japan Fire Department. He also previously worked as a fire inspector and emergency services coordinator at Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California.

Raised in Orange County, California, Johnson began his career as a firefighter within days of graduation high school and has served in every position from firefighter to fire chief and fire inspector to fire marshal. Brian and wife, Barbara, have two adult sons, one of whom manages a dining facility in Yellowstone National Park. They both like to garden, create things in the woodshop and enjoy the music and restaurants in the wonderful city of Boise.