Light Up a Life Honors Loved Ones

Light up a Life, a community memorial service, will take place on Wednesday, December 6 at 6:00 pm in the newly renovated lobby at St. John’s Medical Center.

“The event celebrates the lives of loved ones in a warm, reflective atmosphere,” said St. John’s Hospital Foundation president John Goettler. “Each year, we gather together to hear uplifting songs by talented local musicians, and we light candles as we read aloud the names of friends, family, and neighbors being remembered and honored.”

Funds raised through the Light up a Life event provide essential support for the St. John’s Hospital Foundation Hospice Fund. St. John’s Medical Center Hospice provides comforting care for individuals nearing the end of their life as well as their family members. St. John’s Hospice is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of all hospice families, regardless of their ability to pay.

For each gift of $20 or more per name, you will receive a special acknowledgement. Call St. John’s Hospice at 307.739.7465 with questions, or visit the Light up a Life webpage to make a gift.