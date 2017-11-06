Nonpoint Source Task Force Meeting Scheduled

Wyoming Nonpoint Source Task Force Public Meeting

The Wyoming Nonpoint Source Task Force will hold a public meeting on December 6 and 7, 2017. The meeting will be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, December 6 and 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday, December 7. The meeting will be held at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Road in Casper, WY. The primary order of business for the Task Force will be the presentation of project proposals and funding recommendations for 2018 Clean Water Act Section 319 and 205(j) nonpoint source water quality improvement projects. All members of the public are welcome to attend. Additional information regarding the meeting may be obtained by contacting the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Water Quality Division, Nonpoint Source Program at 307-777-6080. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternative formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.