Outdoor HOF Deadline is Friday

December 1 is the deadline to nominate a dedicated conservationist to the Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made significant, lasting lifetime contributions to the conservation of Wyoming’s outdoor heritage. A nomination packet and an outline of criteria for consideration are available on the Game and Fish website.

Since 2004, the Outdoor Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who have worked consistently over many years to conserve Wyoming’s natural resources through volunteer service, environmental restoration, educational activities, audio/visual and written media, the arts, and political and individual leadership.

Nominees have the opportunity to join well-known inductees such as Curt Gowdy, Olaus and Mardy Murie, President Theodore Roosevelt and Bill Cody.

The induction ceremony will take place in Cody at the Buffalo Bill Center for the West in March; tickets will be available for the public to attend.