 Parks & Recreation Asks For Help With Snow

October 26, 2017, Jackson, WY – With the winter season fast approaching, the Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation Department is preparing for winter-related maintenance activities throughout the area.

Following a particularly heavy winter in 2016-2017, Parks & Recreation recognize now more than ever the need for safe, accessible, connected public access throughout the Town of Jackson. Ensuring these conditions on sidewalks throughout the community is a high priority for the Department.

To this end, the Parks & Recreation Department is requesting the help of local business and home owners to prepare for snow removal operations by removing obstructions in the sidewalk that could prevent plowing. Sidewalks that abut a curb line or street are constructed to have a 6 foot wide clear through zone with a minimum of 5 feet of clearance around all immovable obstructions. Parks & Recreation is respectfully requesting that businesses and property owners clear any moveable objects from this zone by Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

In addition, property owners are reminded to check if trees or shrubs located on private property encroach on sidewalks and to perform any necessary trimming to ensure that these areas are safe and accessible.

The Department would like to express its gratitude in advance for the community’s collaborative efforts to maintain safe and accessible sidewalks for a great winter season.

For questions or clarifications related to snow removal, please call 307-732-5793.