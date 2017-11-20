Snow Today

A SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT for the following counties or areas: Lincoln; Sublette; Teton, WY; at 1:35 AM on NOV 20, 2017 Effective until 4:05 PM

A few flurries this morning will give way to periods of light to occasionally moderate snow this afternoon, continuing into

Tuesday morning before decreasing significantly. Snowfall accumulations will generally range from 3 to 6 inches with a few favored locations above 8500 feet seeing up to 9 inches. Travelers are urged to watch for rapid changes in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.