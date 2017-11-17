Sports Physicals Offered Saturday

On Saturday, November 18, St. John’s Family Health & Urgent Care will provide pre-participation physical examinations (sports physicals) at discounted rates. These exams help determine whether it’s safe for student athletes to participate in sports.

Sports physicals will be available from 10 am to 4 pm for student athletes in grades 6 to 12. The cost is $20. Sports physicals on other dates are available at the regular rate of $65.

No appointments are necessary, and only cash or checks (payable to St. John’s Medical Center) will be accepted.

Students must bring a completed Wyoming High School Activities Association School Physical Examination form with them, signed by a parent or guardian. Forms are available online athttp://www.whsaa.org/forms/A7-A8.pdf

St. John’s Medical Center reminds parents and guardians that a sports physical is not a full, comprehensive exam and does not take the place of an annual exam with a primary care provider or pediatrician. The sports physical form may also be completed during that exam.

On the day of the sports physicals, the clinic will be open during its regular Saturday hours — 10 am to 4 pm — for urgent care visits.