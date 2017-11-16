St. John’s Medical Center Earns 5 Stars

In its most recent release of Hospital Compare Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded St. John’s Medical Center its highest five-star rating. The last time the ratings were published, only 83 hospitals in the nation – fewer than 2% — earned five stars. Of the over 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals in the U.S., the average overall rating is three stars.

“Earning a CMS overall rating of five stars is a testament to the continuous performance improvement adopted by our physicians and staff, who provide high quality, safety-oriented services,” said St. John’s CEO Paul Beaupré, MD.

“We are particularly proud of our recent accomplishments, which include having zero post-operative infections in the past two years, being ranked in the top 10% of hospitals nationally for patient experience, and being named the safest hospital in Wyoming,” said Beaupré. “However, we will not rest on our laurels. We continually look for areas where we can improve.”

The Overall Hospital Rating is calculated by taking the weighted average of group scores in seven measures: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care, and efficient use of medical imaging. The latest Overall Star Ratings uses data from dates ranging from the second quarter of 2013 to the first quarter of 2017.

In December, CMS will make the most up-to-date hospital star ratings available atwww.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare

CMS awarded St. John’s Living Center an overall five-star rating in its August 2017 release of nursing home ratings.