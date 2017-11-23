START Bus Announces Important Winter Schedule Changes

START’s winter schedule is set to begin on Saturday,

November 25. The public should be aware of a few significant changes to this winter schedule:

 This winter the Red Line, Route 24, and the Yellow Line, Route 22, will service the Village

Road Transit Center (Stilson) bus stop

 This winter the Blue Line, Route 26, will no longer service the Village Road Transit Center

(Stilson) bus stop

Due to these changes, the times for all of the Teton Village routes have been adjusted in

comparison to previous years. Riders are encouraged to check the START bus winter

schedule prior to their commute.

 On Saturday, November 25, the town shuttles will begin reverting back to normal bus stop

locations at Scott & Broadway and at the Lodge at Jackson Hole. The town shuttles were

utilizing temporary stops due to the WYDOT construction project this fall. The temporary

stops will remain in use until the start of the winter season on November 25.

Riders should also be aware that START’s winter schedule will not be effective until Saturday,

November 25. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort recently announced an opening date of Friday,

November 24. Individuals wishing to utilize START for transportation to Teton Village on

opening day should refer to the fall schedule for Friday’s opening.

NEWS RELEASE

START Bus encourages riders to utilize the “real time” map available at www.startbus.com,

download the Route Shout application, or call the START administrative offices for information

at 733-4521 ext. 1.

START would like to thank all members of this community who choose to utilize alternative

modes of transportation this winter. We look forward to serving this community with safe and

efficient service.

###