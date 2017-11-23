START Bus Announces Important Winter Schedule Changes

START’s winter schedule is set to begin on Saturday,
November 25. The public should be aware of a few significant changes to this winter schedule:
This winter the Red Line, Route 24, and the Yellow Line, Route 22, will service the Village
Road Transit Center (Stilson) bus stop
This winter the Blue Line, Route 26, will no longer service the Village Road Transit Center
(Stilson) bus stop
Due to these changes, the times for all of the Teton Village routes have been adjusted in
comparison to previous years. Riders are encouraged to check the START bus winter
schedule prior to their commute.
On Saturday, November 25, the town shuttles will begin reverting back to normal bus stop
locations at Scott & Broadway and at the Lodge at Jackson Hole. The town shuttles were
utilizing temporary stops due to the WYDOT construction project this fall. The temporary
stops will remain in use until the start of the winter season on November 25.
Riders should also be aware that START’s winter schedule will not be effective until Saturday,
November 25. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort recently announced an opening date of Friday,
November 24. Individuals wishing to utilize START for transportation to Teton Village on
opening day should refer to the fall schedule for Friday’s opening.
NEWS RELEASE
START Bus encourages riders to utilize the “real time” map available at www.startbus.com,
download the Route Shout application, or call the START administrative offices for information
at 733-4521 ext. 1.
START would like to thank all members of this community who choose to utilize alternative
modes of transportation this winter. We look forward to serving this community with safe and
efficient service.
###