START Strands Holiday Commuters

On Thanksgiving Day START Bus will not operate commuter services to Teton Valley, ID and Star Valley, WY. In addition, START will be limiting the town shuttle routes to hourly service and will be suspending service in East Jackson during the Turkey Trot Race between 8:15AM and 10:30AM. Services to Teton Village will remain unchanged from normal operations. The decision to adjust the bus schedule is based off of historical ridership data. “In studying the ridership numbers from previous years on Thanksgiving, START has made the decision to adjust the current schedule and offer reduced runs,” said Darren Brugmann, START Bus Director. “It is our goal to continue to provide a necessary service to the community in a cost effective manner.” On Thanksgiving Day town shuttle 1 will depart from the Deloney parking lot stop hourly between 6:05AM and 8:05PM and town shuttle 2 will depart from the Deloney parking lot stop hourly between 6:50PM and 7:50PM. Town shuttle 1, which normally departs on the :35, and town shuttle 2, which typically departs on the :20, will be suspended for the duration of Thanksgiving Day. Town shuttle 2 will service Rancher and Hansen and Pioneer Homestead in both directions.

In an effort to increase the safety of participants in the Turkey Trot Race, START Bus will not service stops on the race course (Kelly, Redmond, Rancher, and Broadway) between 8:15AM to 10:30AM.

START Bus encourages riders to utilize the “real time” map available at www.startbus.com, download the Route Shout application, or call the START administrative offices for more information at 733-4521 ext. 1.