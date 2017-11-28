Town To Decide Parking and Zoning Wednesday

On November 29, 2017, at 6:00pm, in the Council Chambers, the Town Council (Council) will meet to review the policy options and provide preliminary direction to staff on which policy options to implement through updated LDRs for Districts 3 – 6 and Town Parking. Should additional meetings be necessary, they have been scheduled for November 30, 2:00pm and December 1, 9:00am, both in Council Chambers. The preliminary direction will be released December 4. The Council will consider direction of the policy alternatives December 11, at 6pm, in Council Chambers.