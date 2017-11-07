Town Wants Housing Downtown

Last night during their regularly scheduled meeting, Jackson Town
Councilors approved a Request for Proposals to construct workforce housing at 174 N. King Street.
The RFP is for the long-term ground lease and development of the Town-owned property located
downtown and currently home to the Jackson Hole Children’s Museum and one employee housing unit.
“This project represents an excellent opportunity to provide workforce housing that is close to schools,
the rec center, open space, and jobs,” stated Housing Director, April Norton. “We look forward to
partnering with a developer who is committed to building a project that enhances livability in our
community.”
The 2012 Jackson/Teton County Comprehensive Plan set a goal of housing at least 65 percent of our
community’s workforce locally; currently 58 percent of the workforce lives locally. The 2015 Workforce
Housing Action Plan calls for the Town and County to partner with the private sector to develop
workforce housing. And the Housing Supply Plan, approved in October, identifies 174 N. King Street as
the first project to be developed.
“We are eager to move the Housing Supply Plan forward and to take this very real step towards
developing workforce housing for our community,” Mayor Pete Muldoon commented. “Our working
families are the backbone of this community and the Town is excited to build stable housing for these
households.”
The RFP can be found online at www.jhaffordablehousing.org. For more information please contact April
Norton at the Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department.
