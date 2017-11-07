Town Wants Housing Downtown

Last night during their regularly scheduled meeting, Jackson Town

Councilors approved a Request for Proposals to construct workforce housing at 174 N. King Street.

The RFP is for the long-term ground lease and development of the Town-owned property located

downtown and currently home to the Jackson Hole Children’s Museum and one employee housing unit.

“This project represents an excellent opportunity to provide workforce housing that is close to schools,

the rec center, open space, and jobs,” stated Housing Director, April Norton. “We look forward to

partnering with a developer who is committed to building a project that enhances livability in our

community.”

The 2012 Jackson/Teton County Comprehensive Plan set a goal of housing at least 65 percent of our

community’s workforce locally; currently 58 percent of the workforce lives locally. The 2015 Workforce

Housing Action Plan calls for the Town and County to partner with the private sector to develop

workforce housing. And the Housing Supply Plan, approved in October, identifies 174 N. King Street as

the first project to be developed.

“We are eager to move the Housing Supply Plan forward and to take this very real step towards

developing workforce housing for our community,” Mayor Pete Muldoon commented. “Our working

families are the backbone of this community and the Town is excited to build stable housing for these

households.”

The RFP can be found online at www.jhaffordablehousing.org. For more information please contact April

Norton at the Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department.

