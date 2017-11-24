Urology Care Offered At St. John’s Medical Center

St. John’s Physician Practices will now offer urology care as part of its the multispecialty group operated by St. John’s Medical Center in Jackson, WY.

Urology treats numerous conditions for men and women that affect the urinary tract, kidneys, and bladder, as well as male reproductive issues. Services at St. John’s include preventative care, disease treatment, and surgery, including office-based procedures. The practice treats people of all ages.

St. John’s Medical Center Urology, as the new practice is known, is located at 555 East Broadway, Suite 229 in the St. John’s Professional Office Building. To schedule an appointment, please call 307.739.7690.

Dr. Lisa Finkelstein, a long-time provider in Jackson, will provide services at the clinic. Board certified in urology by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery, Dr. Finkelstein received her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“Dr. Finkelstein’s skills in urology and her rapport with patients make her an excellent fit for our group,” stated Physician Practices medical director Dr. Marty Trott. “We are pleased to be able to provide urologic services in the medical group to maintain the continuum of care that our community expects.”