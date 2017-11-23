WDE Child & Adult Food Program Sites

WDE ANNOUNCES WYOMING CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM SITES

The Wyoming Department of Education announced the participating Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) organizations in the State of Wyoming today. The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to eligible children in child care centers and family day care homes, as well as eligible adults in adult care centers. The program teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in these participating centers.

Organizations are reimbursed for meals provided to children who are up to 12 years of age. The same meals must be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age. There is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

All children receive free meals from their centers through this program. Centers are reimbursed for each meal by the USDA, and meals provided to some children qualify for larger reimbursements than others. Knowing your child’s eligibility will help your center. Eligible meals include those served to children who are in a household enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), foster children, and to children enrolled in Head Start. In addition, meals served to participants in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and those income applications based on household income qualify for reimbursements as defined by the Eligibility Guidelines below.



List of Program Participants by County

Albany

U.W. Early Care & Education Center

Developmental Preschool and Day Care

Laramie Educational Afterschool Facility, Developmental Preschool and Day Care

Laramie Child Development

Laramie Head Start

Kiddie Cottage Daycare

Basic Beginnings North

Basic Beginnings South/Aaron’s Place

Big Horn

Basin Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Lovell Head Start Absaroka Head Start

Shooting Star Academy

Campbell

Boys and Girls Club of Campbell County

Campbell County Head Start, WY Child and Family Development

Little Bloomers

Carbon

Rawlins Head Start, Carbon County Child Development

Saratoga Head Start, Carbon County Child Development

Converse

Douglas Child & Family Development, WY Child and Family Development

Glenrock Early Childhood Center, WY Child and Family Development

Glenrock Boys and Girls Club, Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming

Crook

Moorcroft Head Start, WY Child and Family Development

Fremont

Lander Child Development Services, Child Development Services of Fremont County

Riverton Child Development Services, Child Development Services of Fremont County

Ethete Head Start/Early Head Start, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start

Ft. Washakie Head Start/Early Head Start Ft. Washakie, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start

Great Plains Head Start, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start

Smart-Start Quality Care

World Cares Inc./Small World Children’s Center

Donna’s Day Care

Tears, Laughs & Cuddles Child Care

Happy Kids Daycare

Lander Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Riverton Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Goshen

Lil’ Bits n Spurs Child Care

Torrington Learning Center, WY Child and Family Development

Lincoln Infant and Toddler Center, WY Child and Family Development

Hot Springs

Thermopolis Center, Absaroka Head Start

Johnson

Buffalo Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Kaycee Boys & Girls Club, Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming

Noah’s Ark Christian Daycare

Laramie

Tiny Taught Daycare, DBA I Am a Promise

F.E. Warren AFB Child Development Center

F.E. Warren Youth Center

Community Action of Laramie County/Head Start

IYAH Learning Center

Promise Patch Preschool and Daycare

World of Wonder

Diamonds In the Rough

Triumph Early Learning Center

Christ Lutheran Church Akidemy

Alphabet Academy

Alphabet Academy II

Alphabet Academy III

South High School – Supper

Afflerbach Elementary-Supper

Arp Elementary-Supper

Alta Vista Elementary-Supper

Baggs Elementary-Supper

Rossman Elementary-Supper

Kiddie Kollege

Silly Bear

Apple Seed Academy

Early Head Start, Community Action of Laramie County

Family Resource Center, Community Action of Laramie County

Laramie County Head Start East Center, Community Action of Laramie County

Laramie County Head Start Main Center, Community Action of Laramie County

Lincoln

Kemmerer Child Development Center, Lincoln Uinta Child Development Association (LUCDA)

Afton Child Development Center, LUCDA

Thayne Child Development Center, LUCDA

Alpine Child Development Center, LUCDA

Natrona

Natrona County School District #1, Bar Nunn, Cottonwood, Evansville , Journey Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Mountain View, Pineview, University Park, Willard, Midwest-(PK and Supper)

Angels Child Care Center, LLC

Casper College, Inga Thorson Early Childhood Learning Center

Mountain Ridge Akidemy

Bright Minds Child Care Learning Center

Helping Hands Early Education Center

Sunshine Corner Day Care

Learning Junction Children’s Center

Natrona County Head Start/Home Start, WY Child and Family Development

Natrona County Early Head Start, WY Child and Family Development

Casper Early Childhood Center, WY Child and Family Development

Lifesteps Early Head Start, WY Child and Family Development

Greater Casper Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Mills Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Lincoln Branch Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Paradise Valley Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Verda James, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Busy Bumblebees Child Care Center

Neighborhood Child Caring Center

Neighborhood Child Learning Center

Kids Campus, Casper Housing Authority

Wildwood Child and Adult Care Food Program (Sponsor of home daycares throughout the state)

Niobrara

Lusk Early Childhood Center, WY Child and Family Development

Park

Northwest College Child Care Center

The Learning Garden

Winsor Castle Daycare & Preschool

Cody Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Powell Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

A Little Paradise

The Crane Academy

True North Academy

Platte

Platte County Day Care/Kid’s Kastle

Wheatland Early Childhood Center, Wyoming Child and Family Development

Guernsey Early Childhood Center, Wyoming Child and Family Development

Sheridan

Marion Day Care

Tongue River Child’s Place

Children’s Center

Sheridan Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Harmony Child Care Center

First Light Children’s Center

Healthy Sprouts Daycare

Sublette

Children’s Discovery Center

The REAL Center/The Redstone Early Active Learning Center

Sweetwater

Green River Head Start, Sweetwater County Head Start

Rock Springs Head Start, Sweetwater County Head Start

Fits of Laughter Child Care

Teton

EH/Headstart, Mercill Site, Rafter J Site, The Children’s Learning Center

Uinta

Children’s Learning Foundation, Evanston Child Development Center

Bridger Valley Child Development Center, Mountain View, LUCDA

Children’s Learning Foundation, Evanston Child Development Association

Evanston Child Development Center, Evanston Child Development Association

Lil’ Rascals Academy

Washakie

Worland Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Weston