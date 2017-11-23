WDE Child & Adult Food Program Sites

WDE ANNOUNCES WYOMING CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM SITES
The Wyoming Department of Education announced the participating Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) organizations in the State of Wyoming today. The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to eligible children in child care centers and family day care homes, as well as eligible adults in adult care centers. The program teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in these participating centers.
Organizations are reimbursed for meals provided to children who are up to 12 years of age. The same meals must be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age. There is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
All children receive free meals from their centers through this program. Centers are reimbursed for each meal by the USDA, and meals provided to some children qualify for larger reimbursements than others. Knowing your child’s eligibility will help your center. Eligible meals include those served to children who are in a household enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), foster children, and to children enrolled in Head Start. In addition, meals served to participants in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and those income applications based on household income qualify for reimbursements as defined by the Eligibility Guidelines below.
List of Program Participants by County
Albany
- U.W. Early Care & Education Center
- Developmental Preschool and Day Care
- Laramie Educational Afterschool Facility, Developmental Preschool and Day Care
- Laramie Child Development
- Laramie Head Start
- Kiddie Cottage Daycare
- Basic Beginnings North
- Basic Beginnings South/Aaron’s Place
Big Horn
- Basin Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
- Lovell Head Start Absaroka Head Start
- Shooting Star Academy
Campbell
- Boys and Girls Club of Campbell County
- Campbell County Head Start, WY Child and Family Development
- Little Bloomers
Carbon
- Rawlins Head Start, Carbon County Child Development
- Saratoga Head Start, Carbon County Child Development
Converse
- Douglas Child & Family Development, WY Child and Family Development
- Glenrock Early Childhood Center, WY Child and Family Development
- Glenrock Boys and Girls Club, Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming
Crook
- Moorcroft Head Start, WY Child and Family Development
Fremont
- Lander Child Development Services, Child Development Services of Fremont County
- Riverton Child Development Services, Child Development Services of Fremont County
- Ethete Head Start/Early Head Start, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start
- Ft. Washakie Head Start/Early Head Start Ft. Washakie, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start
- Great Plains Head Start, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start
- Smart-Start Quality Care
- World Cares Inc./Small World Children’s Center
- Donna’s Day Care
- Tears, Laughs & Cuddles Child Care
- Happy Kids Daycare
- Lander Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
- Riverton Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
Goshen
- Lil’ Bits n Spurs Child Care
- Torrington Learning Center, WY Child and Family Development
- Lincoln Infant and Toddler Center, WY Child and Family Development
Hot Springs
- Thermopolis Center, Absaroka Head Start
Johnson
- Buffalo Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
- Kaycee Boys & Girls Club, Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming
- Noah’s Ark Christian Daycare
Laramie
- Tiny Taught Daycare, DBA I Am a Promise
- F.E. Warren AFB Child Development Center
- F.E. Warren Youth Center
- Community Action of Laramie County/Head Start
- IYAH Learning Center
- Promise Patch Preschool and Daycare
- World of Wonder
- Diamonds In the Rough
- Triumph Early Learning Center
- Christ Lutheran Church Akidemy
- Alphabet Academy
- Alphabet Academy II
- Alphabet Academy III
- South High School – Supper
- Afflerbach Elementary-Supper
- Arp Elementary-Supper
- Alta Vista Elementary-Supper
- Baggs Elementary-Supper
- Rossman Elementary-Supper
- Kiddie Kollege
- Silly Bear
- Apple Seed Academy
- Early Head Start, Community Action of Laramie County
- Family Resource Center, Community Action of Laramie County
- Laramie County Head Start East Center, Community Action of Laramie County
- Laramie County Head Start Main Center, Community Action of Laramie County
Lincoln
- Kemmerer Child Development Center, Lincoln Uinta Child Development Association (LUCDA)
- Afton Child Development Center, LUCDA
- Thayne Child Development Center, LUCDA
- Alpine Child Development Center, LUCDA
Natrona
- Natrona County School District #1, Bar Nunn, Cottonwood, Evansville , Journey Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Mountain View, Pineview, University Park, Willard, Midwest-(PK and Supper)
- Angels Child Care Center, LLC
- Casper College, Inga Thorson Early Childhood Learning Center
- Mountain Ridge Akidemy
- Bright Minds Child Care Learning Center
- Helping Hands Early Education Center
- Sunshine Corner Day Care
- Learning Junction Children’s Center
- Natrona County Head Start/Home Start, WY Child and Family Development
- Natrona County Early Head Start, WY Child and Family Development
- Casper Early Childhood Center, WY Child and Family Development
- Lifesteps Early Head Start, WY Child and Family Development
- Greater Casper Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
- Mills Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
- Lincoln Branch Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
- Paradise Valley Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
- Verda James, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
- Busy Bumblebees Child Care Center
- Neighborhood Child Caring Center
- Neighborhood Child Learning Center
- Kids Campus, Casper Housing Authority
- Wildwood Child and Adult Care Food Program (Sponsor of home daycares throughout the state)
Niobrara
- Lusk Early Childhood Center, WY Child and Family Development
Park
- Northwest College Child Care Center
- The Learning Garden
- Winsor Castle Daycare & Preschool
- Cody Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
- Powell Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
- A Little Paradise
- The Crane Academy
- True North Academy
Platte
- Platte County Day Care/Kid’s Kastle
- Wheatland Early Childhood Center, Wyoming Child and Family Development
- Guernsey Early Childhood Center, Wyoming Child and Family Development
Sheridan
- Marion Day Care
- Tongue River Child’s Place
- Children’s Center
- Sheridan Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
- Harmony Child Care Center
- First Light Children’s Center
- Healthy Sprouts Daycare
Sublette
- Children’s Discovery Center
- The REAL Center/The Redstone Early Active Learning Center
Sweetwater
- Green River Head Start, Sweetwater County Head Start
- Rock Springs Head Start, Sweetwater County Head Start
- Fits of Laughter Child Care
Teton
- EH/Headstart, Mercill Site, Rafter J Site, The Children’s Learning Center
Uinta
- Children’s Learning Foundation, Evanston Child Development Center
- Bridger Valley Child Development Center, Mountain View, LUCDA
- Children’s Learning Foundation, Evanston Child Development Association
- Evanston Child Development Center, Evanston Child Development Association
- Lil’ Rascals Academy
Washakie
- Worland Head Start, Absaroka Head Start
Weston
- Newcastle Child Development Center, Weston County Child Development Center
- Upton Child Development Center, Weston County Child Development Center
- Little One’s Family Child Care