White Pine Ski Area Pre-Season Closure to Uphill Travel

In advance of the 2017-2018 ski season, White Pine Ski Area, located on the Bridger-Teton National Forest near Pinedale, Wyoming will be closed to public access as they begin grooming and pre-season activities. The temporary preseason closure is customary as the resort begins grooming and readying the ski area for opening day on November 24, 2017. The grooming activities will begin November 17, 2017 and are expected to be completed by November 24. Groomers and other equipment will be operating during, morning, daylight and evening hours. “When people are skinning up in the dark with headlamps, or with dogs, they may not realize that those morning and evening hours are also when there’s mountain-ops activity — whether it’s snow-farming, snow machining to service signs and equipment, and certainly grooming activity,” said Pinedale District Ranger Rob Hoelscher.

Additionally this year, uphill or backcountry users will be allows to access uphill facilities as per White Pine direction throughout the 2017-2018 winter season. The Wind River Return Trail located on the west side of the ski area will remain open during grooming activities. Visitors will be able to utilize this trail to reach the Surveyor Trail. There will also be signed uphill access on the west side of Wind River Trail up to the saddle and over to the Kelly Park area.

White Pine ski area is one of three ski areas located on the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Of the 473 downhill ski areas in the U.S., 122 operate under special use permit on National Forest System (NFS) lands. Ski areas are permitted on 58 National Forests; in seven Forest Service Regions; and in 12 States. Ski areas under permit occupy 182,095 acres – about .09% of the 193 million acres of NFS land.

For additional information on Nordic skiing opportunities in the Pinedale area, call 307-367-4326 or visit the Forest webpage athttps://www.fs.usda.gov/btnf/