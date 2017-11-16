Winter Storm Warning In Effect

A storm system will impact the west through Friday. Expect snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow in the valleys through this evening. A cold front will move in tonight, dropping snow levels and bring the heaviest period of snow of the storm for Thursday night and Friday morning. The snow will be accompanied by gusty winds with areas of blowing snow.

Periods of snow will be continuing and travel will be very difficult at times; especially during the evening commute.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet are expected.

The heaviest snow from this storm will likely be tonight into at least Friday morning when snowfall rates over an inch per hour are quite possible.

Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Travel over Teton and Togwotee passes will

become increasing worse as this system develops.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.