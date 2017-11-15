Heavy Snow in the Tetons and Gros Ventre Ranges LateTonight

Through Friday Morning

A storm system will impact the west from later tonight through Friday.

Expect snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow in the valleys through Thursday. A cold front will move in Thursday

night, dropping snow levels and bring the heaviest period of snow of the storm for Thursday night. The snow will be

accompanied by gusty winds with areas of blowing snow.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING

Heavy snow is possible and ravel will be very difficult on Teton Pass, especially Thursday night. Total snow of 1 to 2 feet from late Wednesday night through Friday morning with the heaviest snow expected Thursday night.

Significant reductions in visibility are possible with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.