Winter Wildlife Travel Regulations Begin December 1

The Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest reminds visitors that all forest roads will be closed on Friday, December 1, 2017 when the winter travel restrictions go into effect on the Forest. With the early snow, some roads such as the Granite Creek and Shadow Mountain Roads, are already gated and the Curtis Canyon Road is already impassable. Additionally, there is a leash requirement in trailhead areas such as Cache Creek, Game Creek and Teton Pass, along with required dog waste pickup.

“Oftentimes, visitors forget that there is no snow removal on forest roadways,” said Public Affairs Officer Mary Cernicek. “As winter progresses, the mountain roads become drifted with snow and unpassable. If not careful, an unsuspecting motorist could get caught on a drifted road or slide off into a ditch and the vehicle cold be stuck there until snowmelt in the spring,” she said. Winter weather conditions may change rapidly on the forest, especially with forest roads and highways. “Visitors are encouraged to contact their forest district office for the most up-to-date information,” she said.

Winter travel maps are available at district offices or online for your mobile device for Android and Apple operating systems. The Free App is available for download through Avenza System Inc.: www.avenza.com/pdf-maps . This application along with the PDF maps, will allow you to view your location at all times as you navigate through the forest. “We ask our visitors to take all precautions as weather and road conditions can change,” Cernicek said. “Be prepared for winter driving, limited sight distance and bumpy driving on all Forest Service roads.

“Bring extra clothing, food, water, blankets, first aid kit, shovel, tire chains and let someone know your destination and expected day/time of return.

It is a good idea to check the Bridger-Teton National Forest avalanche forecast at www.jhavalanche.org . Road and trail condition reports are updated regularly with help from forest visitors, trail crews and engineering reports. Please call the Bridger-Teton National Forest at 307-739-5500 or send an email to fs-r4b-tinfo@fs.fed.us to give a report after your hike of the conditions during your visit.