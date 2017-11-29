Wort Street Lighting Thursday

The Historic Wort Hotel will host the 7th Annual Wort Hotel Chamber Mixer & Street Lighting Celebration on Thursday, December 7 from 5:00-7:00pmat 50 North Glenwood.

Schedule of Events

5:00-5:30pm: Street Carolers with Santa’s Arrival and Glenwood Street Lighting

5:30-7:00pm: Chamber Mixer Inside the Wort Hotel

7:00pm: Mixer Ends and Celebrations Continue with Live Music in the Silver Dollar Showroom with Pat Chadwick Trio

For more information about the Historic Wort Hotel, please visit www.worthotel.com.