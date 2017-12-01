Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 128 Inches Sublette Chairlift to Open this Saturday

With 128 inches of total snowfall season to date Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is pleased to announce the Sublette chairlift will open this Saturday, December 2nd for the season. With the addition of Sublette, skiers and riders at JHMR will enjoy 3,600 vertical feet of terrain.

Jackson Hole, recently voted #1 resort by Forbes, is leading the Rocky Mountain region in snow fall, and snow depths on the upper mountain are above average. “Despite warm temperatures last weekend, the conditions on the upper mountain have remained very good, so we’re happy to be able open up as much terrain as possible,” stated Vice President of Operations, Tim Mason. “Our mountain operations staff did a great job getting open early last week, and when the temperatures allow, our newly expanded snowmaking system has been extremely effective filling in the lower mountain,” Mason went on to note.

Please stay tuned to jacksonhole.com for updated terrain and lift opening announcements.