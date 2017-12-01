START To Hit 1Million In 2017

START Bus is on track to provide one million rides in 2017 for

the first time in a calendar year. START Bus has experienced recording breaking ridership

numbers almost every month this year. Through the month of November 2017, nearly 880,000

rides have been taken, up from just over 840,000 through November of 2016. This includes all

services provided by START: commuter routes, local routes, and ADA (Americans with Disabilities

Act) service.

In addition to setting a record pace for ridership, START is constantly monitoring and adjusting

operations to maximize efficiency and customer service. One example of these operational

adjustments involves the Town Shuttle 2, which had been experiencing low ridership levels,

averaging approximately 4 passengers per trip last summer. Adjustments were made to the

route, resulting in an increase to approximately 13 riders per trip this summer.

Operational efficiency, along with new options such as the START Bikes that debuted this summer

and the additional Teton Valley commuter line which was implemented in June of 2016, are all

part of START’s ongoing effort to enhance service and provide sustainable transportation options

that can help mitigate local traffic and congestion issues.

“It’s really exciting to approach the million-rides mark, and we’re looking forward to continued

growth and success,” said Darren Brugmann, START Director. “As we continue to grow, we are

constantly looking for ways to enhance service. The increase in riders on Town Shuttle 2

represents creativity and innovation from our staff and Board. We plan to continue assessing

routes to make them better for riders and more cost effective for the community.”

In addition to operational route adjustments, START alters seasonal staffing levels to address

variable demand. Over the course of the year, there are generally 9 full-time bus operators on

staff at all times, and seasonal part-time operators range from approximately 25 to 30 in spring,

summer, and fall, increasing to almost 60 during the winter.