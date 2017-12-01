START To Hit 1Million In 2017

START Bus is on track to provide one million rides in 2017 for
the first time in a calendar year. START Bus has experienced recording breaking ridership
numbers almost every month this year. Through the month of November 2017, nearly 880,000
rides have been taken, up from just over 840,000 through November of 2016. This includes all
services provided by START: commuter routes, local routes, and ADA (Americans with Disabilities
Act) service.
In addition to setting a record pace for ridership, START is constantly monitoring and adjusting
operations to maximize efficiency and customer service. One example of these operational
adjustments involves the Town Shuttle 2, which had been experiencing low ridership levels,
averaging approximately 4 passengers per trip last summer. Adjustments were made to the
route, resulting in an increase to approximately 13 riders per trip this summer.
Operational efficiency, along with new options such as the START Bikes that debuted this summer
and the additional Teton Valley commuter line which was implemented in June of 2016, are all
part of START’s ongoing effort to enhance service and provide sustainable transportation options
that can help mitigate local traffic and congestion issues.
“It’s really exciting to approach the million-rides mark, and we’re looking forward to continued
growth and success,” said Darren Brugmann, START Director. “As we continue to grow, we are
constantly looking for ways to enhance service. The increase in riders on Town Shuttle 2
represents creativity and innovation from our staff and Board. We plan to continue assessing
routes to make them better for riders and more cost effective for the community.”
In addition to operational route adjustments, START alters seasonal staffing levels to address
variable demand. Over the course of the year, there are generally 9 full-time bus operators on
staff at all times, and seasonal part-time operators range from approximately 25 to 30 in spring,
summer, and fall, increasing to almost 60 during the winter.