WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

A significant snowstorm is expected for parts of Western Wyoming later Saturday night through Sunday night.

A cold storm system over the southern Gulf of Alaska will dive southeast towards the area this weekend. Snow is expected to become widespread across the northwest mountains Saturday evening and then spread southeast across the area. Snow, possibly heavy at times, will continue Sunday and into Sunday night. The snow will be accompanied by periods of gusty southwest wind Sunday, shifting to the northwest Sunday evening. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will likely develop.