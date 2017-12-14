Teton Village Commuter Choice Challenge

From December 20 to January 5, 2018, Teton Village Association (TVA) is partnering with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Friends of Pathways to bring you the Commuter Choice Challenge holiday edition. Commuters who log their trips using alternative transportation such as biking, ride sharing and riding the bus will be entered to win free skiing and other fabulous prizes, and one lucky grand prize winner will receive two VIP tickets to both Rendezvous concerts March 16 & 17, 2018. Log in and log trips at challenge.friendsofpathways.org.

Think of it as a free valet right to the Tram, while being part of the solution to reduce traffic. Park at Stilson and ride the bus to the base of the Tram in Teton Village for free all season long.

TVA supports START Bus and pays for additional shuttles to provide frequent and free service from the Teton Village Transit Center (Stilson) at the corner of Highways 390 and 22. The START Bus schedule is available at startbus.com, and Alltrans shuttles depart Stilson for Teton Village every 30 minutes between 6:15am and 8:15am and make the return trip at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30pm from the base of the Tram in Teton Village.

From December 23 to January 5, 2018, TVA has contracted extra Alltrans shuttles at 8:45 and 9:15am from Stilson to Teton Village, and 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00pm from Teton Village to Stilson to make it even easier to ride a bus. Teton Village would rather you didn’t pay for parking and instead would ride the bus for free. “By not driving to Teton Village, you are reducing your environmental impact and doing the right thing for wildlife and our neighbors” said Melissa Turley, Teton Village Association Executive Director.

Teton Rideshare is another commuting tool, with an app that connects riders and drivers who are commuting to and from Teton Village at similar times, whether they are coming up the canyon, over the pass, or from town. Incentives for participants currently in place provide cash for riders and drivers who schedule carpools, and all riders can ride for free to encourage use of the app.

In order to encourage employees and skiers to ride the bus to Teton Village, TVA is required to charge for winter parking as part of our transportation demand management program. Winter daily parking rates are $20 for the close-in parking lots and $10 for the Ranch lot. Peak pricing will be in effect from December 20, 2017 to January 5, 2018 to further encourage multiple occupancy vehicles: $30 for the close-in parking lots and $15 for the Ranch parking lot. Carpools with three or more passengers park free in the Ranch parking lot, and parking at Stilson is free. The money collected from paid parking in Teton Village supports efforts to reduce cars on our roads.