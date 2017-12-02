WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

A significant snowstorm is expected for parts of Western Wyoming tonight through Sunday night and over into parts of Central Wyoming Sunday night and Monday morning.

Snow will begin in the northwest mountains this evening and then spread southeast across the area being possibly heavy at times and will continue Sunday and into Sunday night. The snow will be accompanied by periods of gusty wind. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will likely develop.

Heavy snow will also be possible from Eastern Sweetwater County to Casper Mountain Sunday night through Monday morning.

Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches are

possible. The snow will be accompanied by southwest winds 25 to 40 mph, shifting to the northwest Sunday evening.

Significant reductions in visibility are possible. Travel over Teton Pass will likely be severely hampered Sunday into Sunday night. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will accompany this storm.